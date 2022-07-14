Barclays Cuts Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Price Target to $23.00

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TROX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Tronox from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tronox in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Tronox from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tronox presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.50.

NYSE TROX opened at $15.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Tronox has a twelve month low of $14.95 and a twelve month high of $26.33. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.27 and its 200 day moving average is $19.79.

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). Tronox had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $965.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tronox will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is 28.09%.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.04 per share, with a total value of $48,120.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 189,312 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,564.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy C. Carlson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.86 per share, for a total transaction of $79,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 329,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,223,110.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 13,000 shares of company stock worth $219,070 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Tronox by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tronox by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Tronox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Tronox by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its holdings in Tronox by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 16,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. 65.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

