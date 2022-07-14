Barclays Trims American Express (NYSE:AXP) Target Price to $157.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $190.00 to $157.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the payment services company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on AXP. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Express in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on American Express from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised American Express from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $184.12.

Get American Express alerts:

Shares of American Express stock opened at $139.40 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $152.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $104.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.15. American Express has a 1-year low of $134.30 and a 1-year high of $199.55.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.30. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 20.84%.

In other American Express news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its stake in American Express by 6.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 166,894 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $23,135,000 after purchasing an additional 10,572 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in American Express by 0.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 53,050 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $7,353,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its stake in American Express by 32.9% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,938 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 6.9% in the second quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 5.3% in the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.