Barclays Trims American Express (NYSE:AXP) Target Price to $157.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $190.00 to $157.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the payment services company’s stock.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on AXP. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Express in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on American Express from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised American Express from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $184.12.
Shares of American Express stock opened at $139.40 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $152.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $104.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.15. American Express has a 1-year low of $134.30 and a 1-year high of $199.55.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 20.84%.
In other American Express news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its stake in American Express by 6.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 166,894 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $23,135,000 after purchasing an additional 10,572 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in American Express by 0.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 53,050 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $7,353,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its stake in American Express by 32.9% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,938 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 6.9% in the second quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 5.3% in the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.
American Express Company Profile (Get Rating)
American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.
