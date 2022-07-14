Barclays Trims UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Target Price to $4.00

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush downgraded UWM from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of UWM in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Argus cut UWM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. BTIG Research began coverage on UWM in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on UWM from $5.25 to $4.60 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UWM presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.76.

Shares of NYSE UWMC opened at $3.71 on Monday. UWM has a 1-year low of $3.14 and a 1-year high of $7.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.77 and a 200-day moving average of $4.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $343.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.98.

UWM ( NYSE:UWMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.35. UWM had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $821.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that UWM will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. UWM’s payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in UWM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in UWM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in UWM during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in UWM during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in UWM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.06% of the company’s stock.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

