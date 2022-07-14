Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.99

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.99 and last traded at $10.16, with a volume of 945458 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.43.

A number of research firms have commented on BASFY. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Basf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Basf from €64.00 ($64.00) to €62.00 ($62.00) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. HSBC raised shares of Basf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Basf from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €68.00 ($68.00) target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Basf from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $37.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.23.

Basf ( OTCMKTS:BASFY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. Basf had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $25.90 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Basf Se will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.6673 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.91%. Basf’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

