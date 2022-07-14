Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Acquires 1,996 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 144.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APD. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 24,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,378,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $422,000. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APD traded down $8.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $219.53. 25,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,069,242. The firm has a market cap of $48.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $240.72 and its 200 day moving average is $251.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $216.24 and a one year high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.54%.

APD has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.79.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

