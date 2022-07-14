Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Acquires Shares of 38,659 Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 38,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 166.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 362,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after acquiring an additional 226,424 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 151,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 400.9% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,016,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,926,000 after acquiring an additional 813,338 shares during the last quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 792,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,984,000 after acquiring an additional 68,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the first quarter worth $1,086,000.

PDBC traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.64. The stock had a trading volume of 86,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,178,911. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.44. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1-year low of $13.22 and a 1-year high of $22.73.

