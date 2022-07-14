Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Buys 596 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRWD. Westwood Management Corp IL bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,024,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CRWD shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Twenty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.38.

CRWD stock traded down $4.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $170.00. 41,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,902,259. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $164.99 and its 200 day moving average is $184.60. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.00 and a twelve month high of $298.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $39.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -217.47 and a beta of 1.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $487.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $1,889,786.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,718,486.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total value of $1,437,906.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,626,927.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 112,518 shares of company stock valued at $19,906,556. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Profile (Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.