Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Grows Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,945 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Comcast were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 10,061 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,217 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 156,954 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,899,000 after purchasing an additional 7,088 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 367,372 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $18,489,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Vertical Research cut Comcast to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Comcast in a research report on Friday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.22.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA traded down $0.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.16. 589,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,819,666. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $37.56 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.36. The firm has a market cap of $177.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.97.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

