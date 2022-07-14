Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Lowers Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors decreased its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,811 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in CSX were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSX. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of CSX by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 184,488,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,936,719,000 after acquiring an additional 7,841,524 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CSX by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,615,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,700,758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149,812 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CSX by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,594,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,556,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,588 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,512,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,407,138,000 after purchasing an additional 692,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $732,770,000. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 320,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,344,606.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on CSX from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on CSX from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.14.

NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 463,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,408,760. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.78. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $27.95 and a 52 week high of $38.63. The stock has a market cap of $60.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.21.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 29.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

