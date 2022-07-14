Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EFA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,129,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,203,064,000 after purchasing an additional 7,976,631 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,146,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,316,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,735 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,173,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,901,952,000 after purchasing an additional 610,141 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,607,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $834,596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,117,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $482,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,661 shares during the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.80. 1,686,845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,522,215. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $60.41 and a 1 year high of $82.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.37 and a 200 day moving average of $71.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.