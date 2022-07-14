Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Sells 693 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,284 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 693 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COP. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,073,845 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $8,017,310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652,817 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,653,790 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $768,990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,581 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2,896.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,331,669 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $96,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,232 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,672,000. Finally, Ruffer LLP increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 970.3% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,171,452 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $86,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,002 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COP traded down $3.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $79.52. 376,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,699,448. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $51.41 and a 52-week high of $124.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.93. The company has a market cap of $102.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.40.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. ConocoPhillips’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 18.97%.

COP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.17.

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $4,154,904.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 666,002 shares in the company, valued at $68,151,984.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 644,703 shares of company stock worth $77,172,426. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

