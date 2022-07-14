BCS Wealth Management Has $109,000 Stock Position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

BCS Wealth Management grew its holdings in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOK. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 527,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Nokia Oyj by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 38,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 0.4% during the first quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 494,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 23,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. 16.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NOK traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.41. 1,863,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,095,963. Nokia Oyj has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.26. The company has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.81.

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.13%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NOK. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on Nokia Oyj from €6.20 ($6.20) to €5.80 ($5.80) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Societe Generale reduced their price target on Nokia Oyj from €6.70 ($6.70) to €6.10 ($6.10) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Nokia Oyj from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nokia Oyj currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.81.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

