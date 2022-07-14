BCS Wealth Management Has $303,000 Position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:BOCT)

BCS Wealth Management lowered its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:BOCT – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management owned 0.31% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 20,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the period.

BOCT traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.33. 57 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,870. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.66. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October has a fifty-two week low of $29.22 and a fifty-two week high of $34.69.

