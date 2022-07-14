BCS Wealth Management Makes New $233,000 Investment in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

BCS Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 173,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,522,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares in the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 36.1% in the first quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 4,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Single Point Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 23,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,915,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter.
NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $3.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $167.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,480,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,258,996. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $176.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.87. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.78 and a 12 month high of $244.46.
iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
- Taiwan Semiconductor Rides Chip Demand To Record Revenue
- Fastenal Stock By the Numbers
- 3 More Stocks For the Second Half to Consider
- United Natural Foods Stock is Ready to be Snacked On
- Elastic Stock is a Buoyant Search Play
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.