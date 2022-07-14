Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

Posted by on Jul 14th, 2022

UBS Group downgraded shares of Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYFGet Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

BZLYF has been the topic of several other research reports. Investec lowered shares of Beazley from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 670 ($7.97) to GBX 690 ($8.21) in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Beazley in a research note on Friday, April 1st. HSBC downgraded shares of Beazley from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $480.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 589 ($7.01) to GBX 598 ($7.11) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beazley presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $571.14.

Shares of BZLYF stock remained flat at $$5.91 during trading hours on Wednesday. Beazley has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $6.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.86 and its 200 day moving average is $5.87.

About Beazley (Get Rating)

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

Recommended Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF)

Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.