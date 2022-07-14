Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

BZLYF has been the topic of several other research reports. Investec lowered shares of Beazley from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 670 ($7.97) to GBX 690 ($8.21) in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Beazley in a research note on Friday, April 1st. HSBC downgraded shares of Beazley from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $480.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 589 ($7.01) to GBX 598 ($7.11) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beazley presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $571.14.

Shares of BZLYF stock remained flat at $$5.91 during trading hours on Wednesday. Beazley has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $6.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.86 and its 200 day moving average is $5.87.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

