Belpointe Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at $249,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 32,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 48,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after acquiring an additional 9,495 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 257.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 13,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 9,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $550,000. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.09.

Duke Energy stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $106.71. The company had a trading volume of 50,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,945,611. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $95.48 and a 1 year high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $82.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.83.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.77%.

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total transaction of $44,716.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,291,258. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

