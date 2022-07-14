Belpointe Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 49.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,398 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cassaday & Co Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $275,156,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,083,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,144,000 after acquiring an additional 846,567 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 6,887,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,088,000 after buying an additional 45,276 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,209,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,890,000 after buying an additional 2,991,687 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $51,898,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.87. 54,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,704,926. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a fifty-two week low of $34.11 and a fifty-two week high of $41.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.26.

