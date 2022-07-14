Belpointe Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 85.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,078 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 4,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 6,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 117.6% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 6,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MS stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $74.32. 492,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,027,031. The company has a market cap of $130.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.41 and its 200-day moving average is $88.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $72.23 and a 12 month high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 24.21%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Oppenheimer raised Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price objective on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.69.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 179,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,230,305.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

