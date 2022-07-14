Belpointe Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,121 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 745,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,879,000 after purchasing an additional 7,432 shares in the last quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 7,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $12,337,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $4.47 on Thursday, reaching $376.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 437,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,518,021. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $364.03 and a 52 week high of $482.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $393.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $428.24.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

