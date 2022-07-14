Belpointe Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFV. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.

BATS:EFV traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,476,172 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.88. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

