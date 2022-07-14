Belpointe Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 809 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UPS traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $175.91. 53,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,375,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $153.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.34 and a 52-week high of $233.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.12.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on UPS shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $249.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $232.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays set a $220.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.58.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

