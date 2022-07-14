Belpointe Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,691 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 67.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Applied Materials by 1,538.5% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Applied Materials to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.27.

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AMAT traded down $0.57 on Thursday, reaching $88.51. 228,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,734,991. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.67 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $77.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.82.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.05). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.87%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

