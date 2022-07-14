Belpointe Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,830 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,632 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 3,062 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 7,878 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 10,803 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,029 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MU traded down $0.62 on Thursday, reaching $58.24. 667,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,399,729. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.40 and a fifty-two week high of $98.45.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 30.61%. The company had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This is an increase from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

MU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.42.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

