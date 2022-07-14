Belpointe Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM – Get Rating) by 550.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109,094 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.77% of ProShares Short Russell2000 worth $2,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 104.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC increased its stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 15,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 16,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC increased its stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 3.8% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 98,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the period.

Shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 stock traded up $0.57 on Thursday, reaching $26.29. 117,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,797,763. ProShares Short Russell2000 has a 1-year low of $19.26 and a 1-year high of $27.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.50.

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

