Belpointe Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 159.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,294 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,627,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,811,000 after buying an additional 438,478 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,195,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,288,000 after buying an additional 113,716 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,837,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,464,000 after buying an additional 63,488 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 222.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,333,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,167,000 after buying an additional 1,610,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 123.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,456,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,997,000 after buying an additional 805,225 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.25. 5,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,259,907. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $55.23 and a 1 year high of $84.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.38.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

