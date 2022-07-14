Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 3,430 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,430 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Shares of VV traded down $2.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $171.08. 4,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,169. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $166.09 and a fifty-two week high of $222.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $179.34 and its 200 day moving average is $196.08.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

