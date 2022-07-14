Biora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BIOR) Price Target Raised to $6.00

Biora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BIOR – Get Rating) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BIOR traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.70. The company had a trading volume of 17,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,930,204. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.72. Biora Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $6.20. The firm has a market cap of $128.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.08.

About Biora Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Biora Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing oral biotherapeutics. The company's targeted therapeutics program uses an ingestible smart capsule for targeted delivery of therapeutics in the gastrointestinal (GI) tract to enhance the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and systemic therapeutics program uses an ingestible capsule for needle-free delivery of biotherapeutics directly into the intestinal mucosa for enhanced systemic uptake.

