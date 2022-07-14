Biora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BIOR) Price Target Raised to $6.00

Biora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BIOR – Get Rating) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
BIOR traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.70. The company had a trading volume of 17,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,930,204. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.72. Biora Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $6.20. The firm has a market cap of $128.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.08.
