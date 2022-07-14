BlackRock World Mining Trust (LON:BRWM) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $656.04

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 656.04 ($7.80) and traded as low as GBX 539.20 ($6.41). BlackRock World Mining Trust shares last traded at GBX 550 ($6.54), with a volume of 400,285 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.00 billion and a PE ratio of 502.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 649.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 680.17.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were given a GBX 5.50 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 0.79%. BlackRock World Mining Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.45%.

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the mining and metal sectors.

