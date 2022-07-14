Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 257,709 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 54,787 shares during the period. Blackstone makes up 1.4% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $32,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 89,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,911 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 256,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,209,000 after purchasing an additional 7,374 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 21,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $180.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.36.

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone bought 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 26,839,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,356,748. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 33,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $1,054,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,531,631 shares in the company, valued at $400,510,926.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,514,376 shares of company stock worth $11,553,227 and have sold 376,431 shares worth $19,168,730. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BX stock traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $89.42. 144,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,350,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.97 and a 1-year high of $149.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.20. The company has a market cap of $62.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.45.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.47. Blackstone had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.93%.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

