BOMB 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $101,656.00 (BOMB)

BOMB (BOMB) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 14th. BOMB has a market cap of $166,997.06 and $101,656.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOMB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000915 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BOMB has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BOMB alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,513.11 or 1.00120053 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00043330 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004848 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00025112 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004749 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000047 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 892,055 coins and its circulating supply is 891,267 coins. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

BOMB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.