boohoo group (LON:BOO) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

boohoo group (LON:BOO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BOO. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.43) target price on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Liberum Capital lowered shares of boohoo group to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 200 ($2.38) to GBX 70 ($0.83) in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of boohoo group from GBX 65 ($0.77) to GBX 45 ($0.54) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of boohoo group from GBX 230 ($2.74) to GBX 140 ($1.67) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.78) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a report on Monday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 188.89 ($2.25).

Shares of LON BOO opened at GBX 56.28 ($0.67) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £713.42 million and a PE ratio of -187.60. boohoo group has a 12-month low of GBX 51.40 ($0.61) and a 12-month high of GBX 298.20 ($3.55). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 70.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 86.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.72.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

