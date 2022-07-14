Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$45.25.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Boralex from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Boralex from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. CSFB downgraded shares of Boralex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities downgraded shares of Boralex from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Boralex to a “hold” rating and set a C$46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday.

Get Boralex alerts:

Shares of TSE BLX traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$41.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,463. Boralex has a 1-year low of C$30.04 and a 1-year high of C$44.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$40.93 and its 200-day moving average price is C$37.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 288.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of C$4.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 161.27.

Boralex ( TSE:BLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$227.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$237.20 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Boralex will post 0.8999999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boralex (Get Rating)

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.