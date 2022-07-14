Boxed (NYSE:BOXD) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Boxed (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Boxed from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of BOXD traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,578,910. Boxed has a 1-year low of $1.27 and a 1-year high of $17.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.64.

Boxed ( NYSE:BOXD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $46.63 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Andrew C. Pearson acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.78 per share, with a total value of $133,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 520,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,648.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Liu acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.66 per share, with a total value of $33,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 135,000 shares of company stock valued at $252,500 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Boxed by 3,629.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,629 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Boxed during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Boxed during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Boxed during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Boxed during the first quarter worth about $129,000. 54.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boxed Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boxed, Inc operates as an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler in the continental United States. The company through its e-commerce retail service provides branded and private labelled bulk pantry consumables, such as paper products, snacks, beverages, cleaning supplies, etc. to B2C and B2B customers, vendors, and enterprise retailers, as well as household customers.

