Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Has $2.21 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,038,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,884,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,033 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,136,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,907,000 after buying an additional 112,994 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,791,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,942,000 after buying an additional 106,939 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,035,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,122,000 after buying an additional 282,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,911,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,965,000 after buying an additional 92,255 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VB traded down $3.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $173.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,921. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.29. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $169.62 and a 52 week high of $241.06.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.