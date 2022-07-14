Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 779 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. owned 0.09% of Ulta Beauty worth $18,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J2 Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 2,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $469.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $466.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.05.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total value of $186,515.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,393 shares in the company, valued at $937,673.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total value of $13,879,127.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,988,605.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 46,207 shares of company stock worth $19,411,502 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ULTA traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $384.33. The stock had a trading volume of 29,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,062. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $390.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $387.59. The company has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.50. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $319.05 and a 52 week high of $438.63.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $1.86. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 60.83% and a net margin of 12.03%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 20.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

