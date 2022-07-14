Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Sells 5,281 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lessened its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,281 shares during the period. ServiceNow makes up approximately 1.1% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $26,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cavalier Investments LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 621 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 565 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total transaction of $3,280,266.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,699,536. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.26, for a total value of $456,922.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,613.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,577 shares of company stock worth $8,503,327. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $424.72. The company had a trading volume of 67,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,806,291. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $406.47 and a one year high of $707.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $462.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $520.46. The stock has a market cap of $85.14 billion, a PE ratio of 386.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.03.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.13. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NOW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $680.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $623.00 to $656.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $660.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $725.00 to $695.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $640.07.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

