Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Sells 6,717 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,115 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,717 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $23,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 262 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 27,339 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,459,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 20,067 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,677,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 5,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Bank of America raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.23.

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 90,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $1,732,581.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,130,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,989,710.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total value of $3,268,079.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,274,964.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,330,390 shares of company stock valued at $28,952,332 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE GS traded down $8.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $281.94. 135,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,965,246. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $278.15 and a 12-month high of $426.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $96.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $303.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $331.90.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $2.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 31.21%. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $18.60 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

