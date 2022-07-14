Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Sells 824 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,698,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,163,360,000 after buying an additional 348,752 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,724,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,118,617,000 after buying an additional 320,753 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,183,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,009,381,000 after buying an additional 1,812,910 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,702,114,000. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 6,181,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,698,768,000 after buying an additional 181,169 shares in the last quarter.

VOO stock traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $347.12. 775,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,095,561. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $360.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $392.07. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $334.24 and a one year high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

