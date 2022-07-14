Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BDRY) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BDRY – Get Rating) rose 4.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.18 and last traded at $15.18. Approximately 100,113 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 229,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.48.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.30.

