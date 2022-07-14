Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $12.08

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.08 and last traded at $12.19, with a volume of 165377 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.28.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Baader Bank upgraded Brenntag to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Brenntag from €95.00 ($95.00) to €100.00 ($100.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Get Brenntag alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.71.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.198 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. Brenntag’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

Brenntag Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BNTGY)

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.