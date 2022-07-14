Brokerages Set argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) PT at $376.06

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $379.81.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ARGX shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of argenx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of argenx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of argenx from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of argenx from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of argenx in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock.

Get argenx alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARGX. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in argenx by 38.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in argenx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,312,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in argenx by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in argenx by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,153,000 after acquiring an additional 6,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its stake in argenx by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

argenx stock traded up $7.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $361.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,116. argenx has a 52-week low of $249.50 and a 52-week high of $383.81. The firm has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.06 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $334.48 and a 200 day moving average of $311.87.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.07) by $0.71. The company had revenue of $31.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.68 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 147.47% and a negative return on equity of 32.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.81) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that argenx will post -19.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

argenx Company Profile (Get Rating)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.