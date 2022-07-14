Cambiar Investors LLC Has $10.25 Million Stock Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Cambiar Investors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 902 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Essential Utilities worth $10,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,580,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,014,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WTRG traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $46.36. 21,989 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,168,172. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.49. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.97 and a 52-week high of $53.93.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $699.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.07 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 22.43%. Essential Utilities’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on WTRG shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. HSBC cut Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

