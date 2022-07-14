Cambiar Investors LLC Has $38.77 Million Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Cambiar Investors LLC reduced its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 403,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,901 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned about 0.09% of Welltower worth $38,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WELL. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 148.3% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WELL. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Welltower from $95.50 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Welltower from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Welltower from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Welltower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.81.

Shares of WELL traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $80.29. The company had a trading volume of 70,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,368,589. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.56 and a twelve month high of $99.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.69 and its 200-day moving average is $87.46. The company has a market capitalization of $36.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.97.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.68). Welltower had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 325.34%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

