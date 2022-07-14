Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 18,312 Shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Cambiar Investors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 294,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,312 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.11% of Americold Realty Trust worth $8,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 158.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,818,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,636,000 after acquiring an additional 714,894 shares during the period.

COLD stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.10. 34,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,068,785. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.96 and a 52-week high of $40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.35 and a 200-day moving average of $28.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -260.50, a P/E/G ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.26.

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $705.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -733.33%.

COLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America upgraded Americold Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.40.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

