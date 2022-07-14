Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 4,282 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Cambiar Investors LLC decreased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 215,389 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,282 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Skyworks Solutions worth $28,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,845.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SWKS shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Benchmark cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.95.

Skyworks Solutions stock traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $99.66. The stock had a trading volume of 40,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,110,114. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.76 and a 12 month high of $197.62. The company has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.06. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 25.98%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 27.22%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

