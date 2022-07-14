Canaccord Genuity Group Upgrades Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) to Buy

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ACDVF. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Canada presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

OTCMKTS:ACDVF opened at $12.70 on Tuesday. Air Canada has a 1-year low of $11.94 and a 1-year high of $22.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.02 and a 200 day moving average of $17.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,723.47, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Air Canada ( OTCMKTS:ACDVF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter. Air Canada had a negative return on equity of 828.99% and a negative net margin of 39.95%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Canada will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

