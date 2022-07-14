Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $59.78

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$59.78 and last traded at C$60.01, with a volume of 1436929 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$62.00.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. CSFB set a C$81.00 target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$82.00 to C$78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$81.00 price target on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.50 to C$84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$118.79.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$76.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$128.11. The stock has a market cap of C$53.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.79.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( TSE:CM Get Rating ) (NYSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported C$1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.78 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.24 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 7.6699998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.55%.

In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce news, Director Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio bought 1,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$70.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,894.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$707,380.32.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile (TSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

