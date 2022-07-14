Cannabis Strategic Ventures (OTCMKTS:NUGS) Short Interest Update

Cannabis Strategic Ventures (OTCMKTS:NUGS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 97.2% from the June 15th total of 42,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,219,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NUGS remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Thursday. 425,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,229,458. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.02. Cannabis Strategic Ventures has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.07.

Cannabis Strategic Ventures engages in the cultivation of marijuana products in the United States. It incubates, develops, and partners within the cannabis and ancillary sectors. The company is based in Los Angeles, California.

