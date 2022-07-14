Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c (LON:CGT) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5,064.28

Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c (LON:CGT – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5,064.28 ($60.23) and traded as low as GBX 4,965 ($59.05). Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c shares last traded at GBX 5,000 ($59.47), with a volume of 25,748 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5,059.18 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 5,077.69. The company has a market cap of £1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,258.23.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 46 ($0.55) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c’s previous dividend of $45.00. Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.39%.

In related news, insider Jean Matterson acquired 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 4,981 ($59.24) per share, with a total value of £22,414.50 ($26,658.54).

About Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c (LON:CGT)

Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by CG Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio the fund primarily invests in government bonds.

