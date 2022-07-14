Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Given New C$46.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

CPXWF has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Capital Power from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on Capital Power from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital Power has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS CPXWF traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,340. Capital Power has a fifty-two week low of $28.99 and a fifty-two week high of $37.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.88.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

